A man who was found with critical injuries in northeast Edmonton Monday morning has died, and police are investigating his death as suspicious.

The 29-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, died in hospital Monday. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

The homicide section is investigating.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call either Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.