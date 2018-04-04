A home in northeast Edmonton will be boarded up, following a lengthy investigation into ongoing criminal activity in and around the home.

The Alberta Sheriffs Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit started an investigation in January 2017, following reports of drug activity in the home – located at 118 Avenue and 54 Street.

SCAN investigators found evidence of drug use, and said a high number of people were reportedly coming and going from the property.

In July 2017, a woman was injured in a shooting at the home, and on July 12, SCAN investigators said they would seek a court order to close the house if the criminal activity continued.

On August 2, 2017, a male suspect stabbed and killed a 49-year-old man in Edmonton’s 30th homicide of the year.

SCAN said Edmonton police responded to 31 incidents at the property in 2017 – calls included drug calls, disturbances and assaults, aside from the homicide.

The court order means the home will be shut down, with windows boarded and locks changed, for 90 days. The order also bans the property owner from having visitors or tenants for two years, without approval from SCAN.