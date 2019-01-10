

CTV Edmonton





The investigation is still underway after a man was found dead in north Edmonton on Wednesday night.

Family members and police have identified the victim as Enzo Campoli.

Police were called to 7707 166 Avenue on Wednesday evening around 8:15 after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the man’s body. They have not confirmed how he died, but say the homicide unit is investigating.

Relatives tell CTV News that Campoli, who is in his 50s, lived with his parents.

Police have seized a black Jeep from the driveway of the home.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning.

With files from CTV's Dan Grummett