EDMONTON -- Big Lakes County has identified one of the Albertans who died from COVID-19.

Shawn Auger, a man in his 30s, has been identified as a victim, with county council and staff offering their condolences to his family.

Auger was said to have underlying health issues.

So far eight people in Alberta have died from COVID-19. 

Big Lakes County is about 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.  