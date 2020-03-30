Northern Alberta COVID-19 victim identified as Shawn Auger
Published Monday, March 30, 2020 6:40PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, March 31, 2020 9:58AM MDT
Shawn Auger (Source: Big Lakes County)
EDMONTON -- Big Lakes County has identified one of the Albertans who died from COVID-19.
Shawn Auger, a man in his 30s, has been identified as a victim, with county council and staff offering their condolences to his family.
Auger was said to have underlying health issues.
So far eight people in Alberta have died from COVID-19.
Big Lakes County is about 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.