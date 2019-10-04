EDMONTON -- RCMP are investigating after the office for the liberal candidate in Fort McMurray-Cold Lake was vandalized overnight.

Posters with racist and misogynistic messages were put on the front of Maggie Farrington's office.

Referencing Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, one of the images reads: "Those who sell out their race and their country should be purged from Canada."

On social media, Farrington called the posters "unacceptable."

"We live in Canada, and diversity of people, opinions & beliefs is what makes Canada great," Farrington continued.

Fort McMurray RCMP confirmed to CTV News Edmonton they are investigating.