A child care worker in northern Alberta is facing child pornography charges.

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit began to investigate Royal “Mac” Olsen, 52, in July 2018 after he allegedly uploaded child pornography to social media.

Olsen, who provided child care out of his Donnelly home, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

ICE does not believe children in his care were victimized.

Computers and electronic devices were seized to investigate.

Donnelly, Alta., is located approximately 425 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.