Millimetres of rain have done little to slow two fires burning out of control in northern Alberta.

The Chuckegg Creek Fire, a nearly 332,000-hectare blaze south of High Level, and the Jackpot Creek Fire, a 77,000-hectare fire northwest of the Caribou Mountains area, were the only two fires in Alberta classified by officials as out of control Saturday morning.

Friday showers in the area varied from four millimetres to 10.5 millimetres of rain.

“This precipitation and the increased humidity means firefighters will have a good day cutting guard with heavy equipment for direct attack on the north part of the fire east of Highway 35,” fire officials said in a statement regarding the Chuckegg Fire.

“We are still aggressively working on the fire, in a methodical way, extinguishing hotspots inward from the outside perimeter. Structure protection is largely complete and crews are pursuing secondary assessment and patrolling.”

Alberta Wildfire does not expect the blaze to grow due to forecasted temperatures in the low 20s and more rain and cloud cover by Monday.

The department said firefighters at the Jackpot Creek Fire made “great progress” on Friday, thanks in part to the precipitation and higher humidity. A fireguard has been completed in priority areas there as well.

More than 1,100 firefighters and personnel are stationed at the High Level fire, while 200 more are working on the Jackpot Creek blaze.

Additionally, officials are keeping their eyes on two other blazes whose status was “being held” as of Saturday morning: a fire five kilometres southeast of Fox Lake, and a fire 10 kilometres northwest of Hutch Lake.

A total of 61 firefighters and six helicopters, as well as heavy equipment operators, were working on these fires.