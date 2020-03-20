EDMONTON -- In a joint decision between the Fort McKay First Nation and the Fort McKay Metis, the communities will be shuttering access to the outside world over COVID-19 concerns.

The decision comes after a meeting between the two councils and their respective leaders.

The decision to restrict access comes after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, in Fort McMurray.

The Fort McKay First Nation will begin controlling access into its lands, with checkpoints being set up.

Only community members, essential services and staff will be allowed in, with no visitors being allowed into the community.

The measures are being put into place to try and decrease pathways for the COVID-19 virus into the community, said the First Nation in a release.

Fort McKay First Nation is approximately 492 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.



