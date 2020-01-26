EDMONTON -- Residents of a northern Alberta hamlet haven’t been able to use their tap water for days after a “mix of chemicals” was transferred to their local water treatment plant.

The contamination of the Janvier plant happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24, officials said, prompting the R.M. of Wood Buffalo to stop distributing water to houses in the community of roughly 150.

Several homes in the hamlet, which is home to some members of the Chipewyan Prairie First Nation, were affected, but officials said no one was exposed.

Officials have not said what chemicals contaminated the plant, or how.

It is estimated work to remove the chemical from the plant, clean its reservoir, and reinstall its tank will take between seven and 10 days. Crews began the process on Friday.

In the meantime, residents are under a do-not-consume water advisory. Alberta Health Services recommends residents do not feed pets the water, and to use alcohol-based hand disinfectant.

Wood Buffalo has organized for thousands of litres of bottled water to be brought in, as well as for a bulk water truck to service homes in the hamlet. Washroom and shower facilities have been set up as well.

Janvier is nearly 400 kilometres north of Edmonton.