Northern Alta. house explosion likely caused by gas leak: RCMP

    Northern Alberta Mounties are investigating a house explosion in Swan Hills early Monday morning.

    Their preliminary investigation suggests the 3:55 a.m. explosion on Pan Am Street was caused by a gas leak, RCMP said in a news release.

    No one was home at the time, however multiple homes and vehicles in the area were damaged. No one was hurt.

    Swan Hills is located 220 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

