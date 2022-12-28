Northern Alta. man accused of impaired driving in fatal crash

A person was killed by an impaired driver in northern Alberta on Tuesday, RCMP allege.

The female victim, whose age was not disclosed, was found unresponsive in a ditch in the community of Smith shortly after midnight.

She died on scene.

She appeared to have been struck by a vehicle, police say.

Mounties announced charges against an 83-year-old Smith resident on Wednesday. He is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, impaired driving causing death, and operation of a motor vehicle with blood alcohol exceeding the legal limit.

He is due in Slave Lake provincial court on Jan. 25.

Smith is located 70 kilometres east of Slave Lake, and about 200 kilometres north of Edmonton.