EDMONTON -- A Grande Prairie man is accused of sexual interference, sexual assault, and obtaining sexual services from a minor.

Beaverlodge RCMP arrested 51-year-old Allan Amigable Salud on Feb. 15.

The alleged offences occurred in 2019 and 2020. Mounties started an investigation in August, partnering with Zebra Centre in Edmonton.

Investigators were at first unable to find Salud and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Salud was released after a judicial interim hearing and is next due in court in Grande Prairie on April 14.