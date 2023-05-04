Northern Alta. man charged with sexually assaulting toddler, making child pornography

An 18-year-old man from a northern Alberta First Nation has been charged with sexually assaulting a young child, whom investigators are asking for help to identify.

Tobias "Toby" Hooka-Nooza was arrested in Bushe River near High Level, Alta., on April 21, the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit of Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) announced Thursday.

Officers allege they found sexually explicit materials on the phone of Hooka-Nooza.

"Some of the photos capture an alleged sexual assault of a toddler-aged child, or younger, by the accused," an ICE news release stated.

"However, despite the best efforts of investigators and forensic technicians, ICE has been unsuccessful in locating the victim to date. The photos would suggest the victim needs medical attention or intervention."

The case was first flagged by the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC), which found that Hooka-Nooza was allegedly uploading child exploitation material through a social media application called Discord.

Hooka-Nooza has been charged with:

Sexual assault;

Sexual interference;

Making child pornography;

Transmitting child pornography;

Possession of child pornography; and

Accessing child pornography.

ICE said a forensic analysis of computers and electronic devices seized from Hooka-Nooza's home is ongoing and more charges are expected.

Police believe there are more children who were in contact with the accused who may have been sexually exploited or harmed themselves.

Hooka-Nooza has been released from custody, with several conditions, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 5.

Anyone with information about this case, or believes their child was in the presence of

Hooka-Nooza, is urged to contact High Level RCMP at 780-926-2226.

ICE/ALERT is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. to provide more information on this case.