EDMONTON -- A northern Alberta school division is making a decision the province says it won’t and pushing back the first day of classes.

Peace River School Division announced Tuesday it was delaying the start of school as it waits for personal protective equipment from the government and staff prepare for at-home learning.

Peace River schools were supposed to hold their first day of classes Aug. 31.

Students now won’t go back until Sept. 8, following consultation by the superintendent with Peace River’s board of trustees and administration.

“Delaying the re-entry to school will ensure that staff are provided the time to become familiar with new safety protocols, provide the division more time to plan for at-home learning, ensure the appropriate level of caretaking staff is in place and ensure the necessary cleaning and safety supplies are received and distributed in PRSD schools,” a statement from the division reads.

“PRSD also currently awaits the delivery of hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment (masks, face shields and thermometers) from the Alberta government.”

The province’s largest school divisions have not made the same decision. Edmonton Public Schools are slated to welcome students back Sept. 3, and Calgary Public Schools on Sept. 1.

Nor has Alberta Education yielded to a request by the Alberta Teachers’ Association to delay the start of school, instead promoting its guidelines for safe operation and spending of $10 million on masks and other sanitation supplies.

The province has one of the earliest start dates in Canada after other provinces, including Saskatchewan and B.C., pushed back the first day.

However, other provinces have not mandated such expansive mask-wearing rules; Alberta has mandated, and will be supplying, masks for Grade 4-12 students. Mask use by younger students is optional. In B.C., masks are mandatory for students in Grade 7 and up, and Grade 5 and up in Quebec.

But Alberta will not implement class size restrictions – one of the things the ATA is calling for.