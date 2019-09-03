Paddle Prairie School is set to begin its school year on Wednesday after air quality tests deemed it safe.

On Friday, the school announced it would not be open Tuesday, and that it could be closed for as many as two weeks, while Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspectors made sure the building was clear of any soot and ash residue following the wildfire in the area.

All air quality reports from the weekend and Tuesday found no issues with Paddle Prairie School, AHS said.

The school will re-open Wednesday.

Paddle Prairie School students were last in class on May 22.

The fire did not reach the school, but the building did sustain smoke and soot damage.

There are about 120 students at the Kindergarten to Grade 12 school.