Northern Alta. schools reopen after threat from United States
Two Grande Prairie, Alta., schools were evacuated Wednesday morning after a threat was made over the phone, RCMP said.
There was a heavy RCMP presence at Grande Prairie Composite High School and Peace Wapiti School, they told the public at 10 a.m.
By 11:30 a.m., they had declared there was "no risk" to students and staff anymore.
The threat came from the United States, Mounties said, but did not reveal what was said.
"Grande Prairie RCMP take threats like these very seriously as they can have significant impact on students, staff, families and our community’s feeling of safety and mental wellbeing," police said.
