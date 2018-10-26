After 118 years, Northlands Park will host its final horse race Saturday.

The last race will be an emotional one for Jamie Gray. His father is the reason he got into racing, and when he passed away, Gray and his three brothers scattered his ashes by a tree in the middle of the racetrack.

“I say good morning to him when we’re here racing or goodnight, and I guess I’ll say my final goodbye to him,” Gray told CTV News.

Gray has been at Northlands for 28 years. His goal all along was to make it there.

“When I first came in 1990, I was refused stalls because my horses weren’t good enough and this barn area was completely full. So I had to beg for three stalls and they put me in the farthest spot in the compound.”

It was not always easy, but he was with “the best of North America.”

While Gray says goodbye to his father, horse racing fans will give farewell to a historic facility.

“Tomorrow we turn off the lights and say thanks for the memories,” said Scott Sinclair, Northland’s director of corporate partnerships.

Century Mile Racetrack, which is under construction northeast of the Edmonton International Airport, will host horse racing events starting next year.

With files from Timm Bruch