

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Two of Northlands’ longest-serving volunteers were recognized Friday for 55 years of service.

Since its establishment in 1879, Northlands has been the epicenter of agricultural entertainment in Edmonton. Its 1,200 volunteers are behind events like K-Days and Farmfair.

On Friday, Jeannette Brownlee, 75, and Len Perry, 86, were recognized for their decades of service.

“All those years, where did they go? Where did they go?” asked Brownlee.

“I can't believe it. Time has gone by so fast. I think I'm overwhelmed right now.”

Brownlee’s family has been showing hogs and cattle at Northlands for decades. Her first shifts as a volunteer were to serve coffee to fellow exhibitors.

“If you like people you will like to work with Northlands,” she said. “I keep saying I'm quitting because it's too much for me, but I go there again. I'm back there again. I like to see the livestock, the people.”

Perry, the other volunteer recognized for 55 years of service, earned the nickname Mr. Rodeo after being the Canadian Finals Rodeo’s first chairman and holding the position for two decades.

“For my Dad, he would tell you that the community of Edmonton was good to him and he wanted an opportunity to give back," said his son, Burke Perry, who attended on Len’s behalf.

According to President and CEO Gordon Wilson, K-Days requires the help of about 700 people, while Farm Fair has at least 250 volunteers.

Some also donate their time and energy to approximately 30 other not-for-profits throughout the city, through Northlands.

“Northlands has the best volunteers in the province,” Wilson said.

With files from Sarah Plowman