Northwest Edmonton grass fire flares up again

A wildfire that broke out in northwest Edmonton earlier this week has flared up again.

The fire first broke out in the area of 184 Street and 105 Avenue on Monday afternoon, forcing a section of Anthony Henday Drive to be shut down for several hours during rush hour.

Crews have been at the site on and off all week to manage hotspots.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services confirmed they were called back to the scene around 7 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of smoke in the area.

As of 1 p.m., a large plume of smoke could be seen over west Edmonton.

This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.