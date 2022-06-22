Northwest Edmonton home extensively damaged in fire

A fire early Wednesday morning caved the roof of a Lauderdale home.

Firefighters were called to the single-story house at 10716 131A Ave. sometime before 4:30 a.m.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, smoke was still funnelling out of a massive hole in the building's roof.

It is not known if any one was at home when flames broke out. CTV News Edmonton has reached out to officials for more details.

More to come…