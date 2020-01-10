EDMONTON -- A fundraiser in support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital is living up to its name. It was -33 Celsius with the wind as Peter Burgess started the final day of his Freezing Father Fundraiser.

“Nose is a little frosty,” Burgess told CTV Morning Live Edmonton. “I am basically wearing everything I own right now, so I’m going to survive the next ten hours that’s for sure.”

Burgess said he’s wearing five layers of clothes and three pairs of socks.

When the tent hangs low, condensation forms from Burgess’ breath. Icicles formed overnight on Thursday.

“It’s like having your face attached to the roof of the tent,” he said.

This is the fourth year for the campout in memory of his 3-year old daughter who died suddenly in 2007.

As of 8:30 Friday morning, more than $18,000 was raised. The goal was $15,000.

The campout ends at 6 p.m.