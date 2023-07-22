'Not a huge ask': Canadian Blood Services in need of donations this weekend

Bags of blood can be seen in this undated file photo. (Ffile) Bags of blood can be seen in this undated file photo. (Ffile)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island