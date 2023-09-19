'Not acceptable': Edmonton allowing nearly 90% of downtown surface parking lots to operate unpermitted
The numbers are now there in black and white, detailing widespread non-compliance of surface parking lots in Edmonton's core, but what to do about it is not as simple, officials insist.
A new City of Edmonton report has revealed that nearly 90 per cent of surface parking lots downtown – 245 of 275 – are operating without a current development permit.
About a quarter of them had temporary permits, which have now lapsed, councillors heard as the Urban Planning Committee met Tuesday to address the issue, among others.
Despite knowing of these unpermitted lots, city administrators are only doing "complaint-based" enforcement. A tougher approach, they said, would require more staff, more funding, and likely, more money to take cases to court.
Administrators said a permit crackdown is possible, but would probably result in the closure of many lots which could spark public frustration over fewer parking options. Maintaining the current state, increasing development incentives or the city buying up lots for park spaces were also options listed in the report.
It also stated many lot owners do not have a business license and, according to the Edmonton Downtown Business Association (EDBA), many are not paying required registration fees.
CITY HAS 'TAKEN VIRTUALLY NO ACTION'
Coun. Ashley Salvador requested the study because the Ward Métis representative believes unpermitted parking operators should no longer be getting a "free pass."
"Surface parking lots do not contribute to the vibrancy, safety, or success of our downtown," she wrote in a blog post, stating the unpermitted ones are not being held to accessibility, drainage or landscaping standards.
"These property owners have made profits through appreciation and operations, while operating unpermitted businesses, and avoiding paying their fair share in taxes for many years."
She also pointed out that rule breakers are operating at a competitive advantage over compliant companies and said the city has "taken virtually no action" to correct this for about a decade.
A map of permitted and unpermitted surface parking in central Edmonton in September 2023. (Source: City of Edmonton)
Salvador wants unpermitted operators fined and forced to pay a "fair share" of taxes, with revenues invested in programs incentivizing development, which she, staff and many speakers agreed was the ideal scenario.
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi acknowledged the situation is a difficult one for operators because the city would prefer to phase out surface lots rather than permit them and encourage more, but city administrators said there are routes for operating within current city bylaws which some have done.
Coun. Anne Stevenson proposed a motion Tuesday asking city staff for options to promote vibrancy, safety, and beautification on the lots, as well as options for fines. She also wants city staff to come up with a new strategy for "engaging" with owners of non-compliant lots.
Her motion passed by a vote of 3-0 with councillors Keren Tang and Tim Cartmell in support. Committee member Erin Rutherford did not vote because she was absent. The report is due back in the first quarter of 2024.
'TAKE IT OVER…MAKE IT A PARK'
Don McGarvey, a local lawyer whose mother owns a surface parking lot, said she cannot get a permit because the property is not big enough. It's also too small to attract much development interest, he said.
He wants to comply with the city, but pointed out that fines and more fees would not be helpful because parking revenues barely cover the cost of existing taxes, insurance and accounting. He'd prefer to sell the lot to the city.
"We're certainly looking for someone in the city to come to us and say, "Let's talk." Take it over, do what you will with it. Make it a park, make it a sightly venue, which is what seems to be the goal of all of this," McGarvey said, adding the land value is about $2 million.
The leader of the EDBA suggests the city issue short term permits, with minimum standards for lot owners, in hopes of creating a baseline expectation for things like lighting, leveling and cleanliness.
Puneeta McBryan said the status-quo of unpermitted and unkempt lots is "not acceptable" but believes a crackdown will lead to vacant properties, which she calls a "worst-case scenario."
"Simply aiming to shut down unpermitted lots, then we end up with more of these vacant lots with no positive social or economic activity taking place on those lots of any kind. And we have a couple of those too, which I'm sure you're all well aware of," she told councillors.
"Those are actually significantly worse for downtown vibrancy and the public realm and the economy."
McBryan agreed with Salvador that, in a best case, the lots are soon developed, but believes there's not a strong economic case for that right now.
She estimated that even with new incentives, maybe five of the 275 lots would actually become homes, businesses and offices in the next half decade.
"If speeding up development is what we're looking for, we're not going to get there with enforcement. Really, a strong and robust incentive program for construction…is one of the only ways that I believe council could speed up the development of these lots," she said.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
Trudeau stands by allegation as India denies link to killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by Canadian intelligence indicating India played a role in the death of a Canadian citizen despite New Delhi calling the claim 'absurd,' and is calling on the country to take the matter 'seriously.'
Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Trudeau and Poilievre debate cost of living, point fingers over latest inflation rate increase
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is doing “everything it can” to help Canadians get through the “difficult” current economic period after Canada’s inflation rate increased to four per cent last month, once again sparking debate over the issue in the House of Commons Tuesday.
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
Wear a helmet, ER expert advises amid spike in kids' scooter injuries
In Canada, and around the world, the growing popularity of scooters is also leading to a surge in emergency room visits, according to a pediatric ER expert.
Hunter Biden to plead not guilty to firearms charges after collapse of plea deal
Hunter Biden will plead not guilty to federal firearms charges filed after the collapse of a plea deal in a long-running federal investigation, his lawyers said Tuesday in court documents.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned. Zelenskyy is expected to arrive late Thursday.
Canadian housing costs have hit 30-year high, StatCan data shows
Canadians are paying more for rental units than in the last 30 years as inflation continues to climb, Statistics Canada data shows.
Calgary
-
Fatal workplace incident in northeast Calgary under investigation
Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the death of a person at a Calgary worksite on Tuesday.
-
'Cautious optimism' expressed by Alberta's top doctor amid Calgary E. coli outbreak
Alberta's chief medical officer of health spoke optimistically Tuesday about the ongoing E. coli outbreak in Calgary.
-
$20K in jewelry believed to have been stolen off of bus at Calgary airport: police
Police believe a bag containing approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry was stolen off a bus at the Calgary airport last month.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dentist threatened women with legal action for bad online reviews
Two Saskatchewan women turned to the privacy commissioner after a marketing company hired by a Saskatoon dentist started pressuring them to take down negative online reviews.
-
Sask. man extradited to Northern Ireland to face historical sexual abuse charges
A former Meadow Lake pastor has been extradited to Belfast, Ireland to face charges for sexual offences that occurred in the 1970s.
-
Sask. pronoun policy: Judge to hear arguments in injunction application
A hearing for the injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s parental inclusion and consent policy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
Regina
-
Regina mother charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter in son's death found not guilty
A Regina mother accused of killing her 18-month-old son has been found not guilty.
-
Alleged victim of Sask. hockey coach accused of sexual assault speaks in court
The trial for a former Saskatchewan hockey coach accused of assault and sexual assault began in Regina on Tuesday.
-
Sask. man extradited to Northern Ireland to face historical sexual abuse charges
A former Meadow Lake pastor has been extradited to Belfast, Ireland to face charges for sexual offences that occurred in the 1970s.
Atlantic
-
NS RCMP to issue apology to African Nova Scotians for historical use of street checks
The Nova Scotia RCMP is planning to make a formal apology to African Nova Scotians over the historical use of street checks and other interactions they say have had a negative impact on the community.
-
N.L. dentist who allowed jail guard to pull teeth from sedated inmate pleads guilty
A dentist who allowed a Newfoundland and Labrador corrections officer to extract teeth from a sedated inmate has pleaded guilty to assault.
-
'Yes — this is the new normal': Lee damage relatively minor, but more big Maritime storms expected
Post-tropical storm Lee rolled through the region over the weekend, bringing heavy winds and flash flooding, and experts say there's likely more storms to come in the years ahead.
Toronto
-
Minister, Premier's aide got massages with Ontario Greenbelt developer in Vegas: hotel employees
Three Wynn Las Vegas hotel employees tell CTV News their records contradict the story an Ontario minister gave the Integrity Commissioner about a chance meeting in a hotel lobby with a developer whose land was removed from the Greenbelt — claiming the pair and a former aide to Premier Doug Ford actually got massages at the same time.
-
Police dog finds Ontario senior missing for hours in ravine
A missing senior has been located by a police dog after being stranded for hours 'at the bottom of a ravine' in southern Ontario on Monday.
-
Police defend use of Taser on 12-year-old who allegedly assaulted Oshawa school staff member
Police are defending the use of a Taser to stop a 12-year-old girl from allegedly assaulting a school staff member in Oshawa, Ont.
Montreal
-
Federal Liberals face blowback from voters after Housefather demotion
There continues to be a lot of angry reactions to the news that the Member of Parliament for Mount Royal, Anthony Housefather, was demoted, especially from some residents in his riding.
-
'The problem is now!' Opposition calling on Montreal to fix airport traffic gridlock
City of Montreal opposition city councillor and St. Laurent borough Mayor Alan DeSousa says the time is now to find solutions to the incredible amount of traffic around the airport.
-
Canadiens acquire Tanner Pearson, 2025 draft pick from Canucks for DeSmith
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Tanner Pearson from the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa committee approves new garbage plan for 4-day collection week, use of private landfills
The city of Ottawa's environment and climate change committee has approved a plan to drop Fridays as a waste collection day, stop accepting leaf and yard waste in the green bin, and send some garbage to private landfills.
-
Incoming Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer speaks at Sens Charity Golf Tournament
It was a star-studded event at the Ottawa Senators Charity Golf Tournament Tuesday, but among all the NHL stars in attendance, all eyes were on incoming Senators owner Michael Andlauer.
-
Ottawa police warn of observed uptick in impaired driving
Ottawa police are warning of an apparent increase in impaired driving in the capital.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING K-W Symphony says it needs $2 million to restructure
Almost three days after the abrupt cancellation of its upcoming season, the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony has released a statement addressing its financial problems.
-
Cyclist airlifted after Waterloo crash
Waterloo regional police say a cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Waterloo.
-
Former Kitchener, Ont. teacher who taped students to chairs found guilty of professional misconduct
The Ontario Teachers College found the teacher's actions amounted to psychological or emotional abuse.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man jailed 17 years for his role in arson that killed three people
Jared Herrick has been sentenced to 17 years in jail for the deaths of three people killed in an April 2021 arson attack in Sudbury.
-
Gas company working to restore service after leak in downtown Sudbury
Crews from Enbridge worked through the night to repair a gas pipeline damaged during construction in downtown Sudbury and are working to restore service to customers Tuesday.
-
Woman was held hostage, repeatedly assaulted, Timmins police say
A 54-year-old man is facing sexual assault, forcible confinement and numerous other charges connected with a month-long ordeal endured by a Timmins woman.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to roll out COVID-19, influenza vaccines in October
New COVID-19 vaccines in Manitoba are expected to become available in the coming weeks, the province announced Tuesday.
-
What is causing Canada's inflation rate to rise? An expert weighs in
With Statistics Canada announcing that Canada’s inflation rate increased last month, one expert is attributing the rise to food and gas prices, as well as mortgage interest costs.
-
Manitoba Tories are often showcasing held constituencies in election campaign
As the Manitoba election campaign hit the halfway mark Tuesday, the incumbent Progressive Conservatives again appeared to be playing defence.
Vancouver
-
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
-
Court rules that Vancouver woman's birds are pets, not poultry
A Vancouver woman has won her fight with the city and been allowed to keep two guinea fowl hens on her property for the "pure joy of companionship" they provide, a judge has ruled.
-
B.C.'s COVID-19 surgery backlog eliminated, ministry says
Every B.C. resident who had a surgery postponed due to COVID-19 will have had their procedure completed by the end of this month, the provincial Ministry of Health announced Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Man drowns trying to swim to boat in Saanich Inlet
A man is dead after he drowned while trying to swim to his drifting boat in the Saanich Inlet on Monday evening. Two RCMP officers and several bystanders entered the water and swam out to the man in an attempt to rescue him.
-
B.C. human rights commissioner calls out anti-LGBTQ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about "hate-fuelled marches" planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
-
Royal Roads University warns that bear and cougar on campus
Royal Roads University in Colwood is warning the public after a bear and a cougar were spotted on campus Tuesday. The school says it has closed the campus gardens and a conservation officer has been called to the school grounds.