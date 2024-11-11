'Not all trauma leads to PTSD': Psychologist explains how trauma impacts our minds

Psychologist Lisa Rowbottom joined CTV Morning Live’s Kent Morrison to speak about how trauma impacts the mind on Remembrance Day.

This transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

Kent Morrison: Studies have shown as many as one in 14 Canadian soldiers developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at some point in their lives. This is not exclusive to the military, either. Lisa, does trauma always cause PTSD?

Lisa Rowbottom: No, it doesn't. There's certain times when it will, and there's a few characteristics that help the body and the brain decide if it will or won't. But some people can go through very traumatic experiences and come out without it.

Kent: Why is it that some soldiers or others will develop PTSD and others will not?

Lisa: We don't have an exact answer, because the brain is so complex, but the theory is that part of it is biological. There's a bit of a genetic predisposition towards certain areas of the brain being more susceptible to the neurotransmitters that cause PTSD to happen, and then there tend to be people who have limited social support or are less likely to seek social support. Having a lot of friends around you is great, but if you never talk to them about anything, it doesn't help.

Then, there's also the psychological piece. Which is when they have less emotional coping skills than other people may have, or they may have just had a longer exposure to different types of trauma, or they may have had exposure to trauma previously and then again. Kent: Is there a way to protect against PTSD?

Lisa: Yeah, there is. One of the things that we suggest people do, even prior to anything happening, is making sure that you have a good ability to regulate their emotion. You have the ability to recognize what's going on internally, and you can sit with it and know what to do with it.

Also, you’re making sure that you have those strong social connections around you, so friends, family and just getting used to being able to talk about how you're feeling.

During a traumatic event, they found that if you are able to look for areas within that event, if you have time, where you do have some control, because feeling completely out of control is one of the factors that leads to PTSD. And then afterward, getting support or help as soon as possible before the trauma has the ability to set into your brain.

The shifts in your brain chemistry when you've been traumatized, if they don't shift back right away, they can become a little more set, and it takes more time to shift them back, so the faster you can reach out to a professional, and get some help.

Kent: PTSD is something that we all continue to learn more about, but can sometimes struggle to define or recognize. Do you have any tips for people to recognize PTSD, either in themselves or in family members or friends?

Lisa: One of the pieces is going to be knowledge if a traumatic event has happened. It can be a momentary traumatic event, or a traumatic event where you witness something terrible happen to someone. It doesn't necessarily have to happen to you. After the event, the person may start having flashbacks or really intense memories of what had happened. You probably will see a mood shift, more difficulty controlling anger, more irritability. It's almost like the fight or flight response is dialed up, so they may be more edgy than usual.

Kent: Lisa, we always appreciate your advice.