The Edmonton Police Service and Alberta Health Services say a swell of early morning calls is to blame for a lengthy response time to a woman in distress early Wednesday morning. They also say there were concerns for the safety of first responders because of the nature of the call.

John Saunders was on his way to a gym at Londonderry Mall early Wednesday morning when he heard a cry for help coming from a nearby walkway. He found a woman on the ground, who he says was covered in blood.

Saunders, who has a background as a firefighter and EMT, checked the woman over before he made his first call to 911 at 5:33 a.m. He was told an ambulance would be dispatched, but because it was a possible assault, paramedics would have to wait for a police escort for safety reasons.

He called 911 two more times after the original call. Each time, the operator told him the ambulance was ready for dispatch, but still awaiting police escort.

Another man then ran to a nearby fire station asking for help, Saunders said.

Firefighters eventually arrived around 7 a.m.—90 minutes after the first call. Officers arrived at 7:22 a.m., where they found no blood in the immediate area, nor any signs of a crime in or around the complainant, according to the EPS.

The woman was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital, where she is recovering.

In a statement to CTV News, the Edmonton Police Service acknowledged its response time was prolonged.

“Admittedly, EPS would like to respond to every call immediately, and 1.5 hours is certainly not an optimal situation.”

Police also said they experienced a high volume of calls Wednesday morning, with approximately 35 calls waiting for a police response.

Police tell CTV News Edmonton they prioritize calls based on details provided to them by the reporter, and in this situation the injured person was deemed to be in a non-life-threatening situation, with no suspects in the area.



Alberta Health Services also responded to CTV News saying EMS responded immediately, however, paramedics were forced to wait for police to arrive at the scene because of the violent nature of the incident.

“In situations where the safety of our crews is in question, our staff remains a safe distance from the scene until police deem it safe to enter.”

AHS said a crew staged nearby and waited for clearance, and once it was provided, the crew moved in to help the injured patient.

“It is imperative that we balance the need to respond to a patient in a timely manner, with the need to ensure our staff are safe.”

Police say the incident is under investigation.