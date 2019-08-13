The criminal charges in the death of four-year-old Serenity were stayed in Wetaskiwin Tuesday.

In 2014, Serenity died of a head injury after reportedly falling from a swing while under the care of her great-aunt and uncle, who became her legal guardians after she was placed in the foster care system.

The injury was classified as non-criminal, but police charged the couple with failing to provide the necessities of life.

A crown prosecutor stayed the charges Tuesday. In a statement, the Alberta Crown Prosecution said it "determined the matter no longer meets the prosecution standard of 'reasonable likelihood of conviction.'"

The mother also said she is "sad" and "hurt" by the decision.

After Serenity's death, it was revealed concerns for her well-being had been raised but not dealt with and the province launched a review of the foster care system.