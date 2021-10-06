'Not looking for a roommate here': Mayoral candidates asked if they can get along

Mayoral candidate Mike Nickel made it clear his top priority is not to make friends when asked how well he'll be able to work with other councillors. (Source: Vimeo/Edmonton Public Library) Mayoral candidate Mike Nickel made it clear his top priority is not to make friends when asked how well he'll be able to work with other councillors. (Source: Vimeo/Edmonton Public Library)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feds make vaccines mandatory for public servants, domestic travellers

'Core' federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane or train in Canada will have to prove they're vaccinated by Oct. 30 with 'limited exemptions,' the federal government has announced.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland arrive to a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener