EDMONTON -- Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will give an update Tuesday on the "progress" Alberta is making with its COVID-19 numbers.

A day earlier, the province's top doctor called decreasing hospitalization and infection numbers a "testament of the hard work and sacrifices" of Albertans but said "we're not out of the woods yet."

After some 8,500 tests on Sunday, Alberta reported a positivity rate of 5.4 per cent – or 474 new cases. In total, the province had 11,923 active infections, with 739 people in hospital.

A week ago, the province had reported a positivity rate of 6.1 per cent; 13,917 active cases; and 811 people in hospital with COVID-19.

And a month ago, on Dec. 18, Alberta sat at a 7.4 per cent positivity rate; more than 19,600 active cases; and 759 hospitalizations.

The province had administered nearly 90,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines as of Jan. 17.

Its premier, Jason Kenney, said he expected Alberta's supply to run out Tuesday.

Another shipment of Pfizer vaccine isn't expected until later in the week, so the province is pausing scheduling appointments for first doses.

Kenney said he was confident Alberta would have enough supply to administer second doses on time.

Hinshaw is scheduled to speak Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. MST.

Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.