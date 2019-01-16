

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Former Wildrose leader Brian Jean claims “Albertans are angry,” a bleak message that started a happy hashtag in the province.

On a Facebook post titled An Agenda to Move Alberta Forward, Jean wrote “Alberta’s financial situation is a mess,” strongly criticized the NDP, and insisted Albertans need a “mad as hell” party to go at the federal government.

Albertans who disagree with Jean’s message responded on social media through #NotAngryAB, listing the reasons why they are happy and love the province.

They argued beautiful scenery, job opportunities, and a safe place for the LGBTQ+ community all make Alberta a great province to live in.

Conservatives keep saying Albertans are furious. But I'm not.



It's never been safer for me and my boyfriend to be together.

I get same-day doctors appointments.

I don't pay a sales tax.

My business is successful and I'm hiring.

And look at my cat. She's so cute. #NotAngryAB pic.twitter.com/KPRFuVjC1Z — Mike Morrison ��️‍�� (@mikesbloggity) January 14, 2019

#NotAngryAB

Conservatives keep saying Albertans are angry. But I'm not.

I live in a beautiful community. I love my job. My business is growing.

I am glad to see schools, hospitals, & roads being built. I am glad we have programs for youth & seniors.

Cons must hate progress. — AnniePochemuchka needs more caffeine (@emtannie) January 15, 2019

I am definitely not angry, I am optimistic for Alberta's future, even if it doesn't happen over night. No political party can pull that off. Albertans make their own luck, not wait for someone to do it for them. #NotAngryAB — Andy (@Atomicology) January 15, 2019

World class natural beauty, good salaries and a low cost of living and a plan to lower our province’s carbon emissions. Definitely #NotAngryAB ! Could we maybe stop with the divisive politics @jkenney and @BrianJeanAB? This isn’t Trump country. �� pic.twitter.com/z1q7MSaaFe — Juvyline Cubangbang (@Cubangbangah) January 16, 2019

An Alberta professor didn’t understand the reason behind Jean’s post, and agreed with the response it received online.

“I think people get it; Albertans are pissed off about this thing and that thing, but there’s lots of Albertans who are living great lives,” Mount Royal University Assistant Professor Archie McLean told Alberta Primetime.“The idea that our greatest aspiration should be to be furious and angry at the rest of Canada forever strikes me at bizarre.”

Since Jean’s post, Albertans are also speculating whether he is looking to get back into politics ahead on the provincial election in the spring.