EDMONTON -- Employees at a St. Albert hospital were left with some kind messages as part of a show of appreciation for healthcare workers

Nearly 200 thank you notes were left on the windshields of workers at the Sturgeon Hospital.

The idea of the cards were thought up by Carly Miller, part of her Windshield Wishes project.

It's a small gesture for those on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“We have a little bit of joy for all the staff around the hospital, and a little bit of joy comes a long, long way,” Miller said.

Miller says she was inspired to do give out the cards to spread some love and support.