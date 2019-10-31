EDMONTON -- It won't be a "perfect" weather day for Halloween.

But...there's nothing TOO nasty in the forecast - especially as we head into the evening.

We have some snow falling across parts of NE Alberta this morning.

Some of that precipitation will push south towards the Edmonton region midday or early this afternoon.

However, even IF we get some wet flurries...they won't last long or amount to much.

Wind will probably be the bigger issue today. But, even that should start to taper off in the evening.

Strongest wind will be 20-30 km/h with gusts near 50 this afternoon.

Temperatures climb to a high of 5 or 6 degrees.

By 6pm - we're in the 3 or 4 degree range and we'll cool to zero by 9 or 10pm.

Clouds move out overnight and we'll start off sunny on Friday.

NW Alberta gets some rain/snow mix Friday afternoon.

That system pushes a risk of mixed precip into the Edmonton region Friday night.

The mild temperatures last until Sunday and then a much colder airmass moves in.

Highs will be in the -3 to -8 range next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a midday shower/flurries.

Wind: NW 20-30 (occasional gusts to 50).

High: 5

TRICK-OR-TREATING

Clearing and wind easing.

6pm: 4

9pm: 0

Friday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a rain/snow mix in the evening.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 6

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of evening showers.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers/flurries.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 2

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: -3