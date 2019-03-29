

New Democratic Party leader Rachel Notley hit the campaign trail on Friday. But while she wanted to discuss policy, Notley was forced to field questions about sexual misconduct within her own caucus.

Notley was campaigning in Sherwood Park when the subject of the harassment was raised.

In November, it was revealed that two party MLAs had been accused of sexual misconduct since 2015. The nature of the incidents is unclear, but a party spokeswoman said the alleged behavior took place outside of the workplace.

“We engaged in an appropriate response,” said Notley. “We hired independent investigators, who properly investigated these claims, made recommendations, and we followed those recommendations.”

Notley strongly denies there were any more incidents than the two that were reviewed by separate firms in Edmonton and Toronto.

“There's two that we're aware of and all the stuff was percolating on social media, there's absolutely no evidence of what was being discussed there,” said Notley.

The resurfacing of misconduct within the NDP caucus has UCP House Leader Jason Nixon calling on the premier to be more transparent.

“I think it's incumbent on the premier to be honest with Albertans about what has taken place with her caucus and her candidates,” said Nixon.

The party says the identities of the accused MLA's are not being released to protect the identity of the complainants.

Notley says the two accusers were both satisfied with the third-party review and its outcome; however, CTV News has not been able to independently verify that statement.

Late last year Robyn Luff left the NDP caucus due to what she says was a culture of bullying.

“We have thousands and thousands of members who are very passionate about what they do and I’m not going to suggest that everyone gets along at all times," said Notley.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Timm Bruch