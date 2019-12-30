Notley kicked out. WWE wrestler caught speeding. Burglars who do laundry. Here are Edmonton’s most-read stories of 2019.
Nathan Cooper, Speaker of the House for the Legislative Assembly of Alberta (left) and Rachel Notley, Leader of the Official Opposition (right). Tuesday Nov. 19, 2019 (Legislative Assembly of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- These are the CTV News Edmonton stories you read most:
Rachel Notley kicked out of legislative assembly
Official Opposition and Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley was evicted from the legislative assembly for six days until she agreed to withdraw accusations against the government of obstructing justice and against the house leader of being misleading.
The comments were made in the wake of Bill 22 receiving royal assent, which terminated the contract of Alberta’s election commissioner—a move criticized by the NDP as corrupt, and defended by the government as a cost-savings measure.
'Lots of screaming': 16-vehicle crash shuts down highway near Grande Prairie, Alta.
Witnesses described the scene of a November crash near Grande Prairie, Alta., as chaotic and traumatizing. In total, 26 people were sent to hospital.
One man dead after shooting at Red Deer Walmart
A 69-year-old man who had run to the store for deodorant was killed outside Red Deer’s south Walmart in what police originally called a targeted shooting. Days later, officials said the incident was a random act of violence.
Brawl in stands at Oilers game caught on camera
Security procedures at Rogers Arena were called into question after a scuffle at an Oilers game. In a video of the brawl, spectators can be seen tugging at each other as one fan either lunges or is pulled across a row of seats.
'Do you know who I am?': U.S. WWE wrestler handed speeding ticket in Edmonton
A lot of people would come to know the name of an American wrestler who, when pulled over by police for speeding, asked, “Do you know who I am? … Canada is terrible.”
In the recorded interaction, an RCMP member—who had agreed to play along after handing Evans a legitimate speeding ticket—responds, “I do not. … Welcome to Edmonton.”
Thieves do laundry, leave note in Edmonton Airbnb break-in
A story for the Airbnb horror books: One couple returned to their downtown rental only to find belongings stolen and a bowl of cigarettes left on the counter.
"They left a note to say it was one of the best days of their life, but it was one of our worst," the couple commented.
Winner of long-unclaimed $60M Lotto Max jackpot comes forward
In either a case of absentmindedness or a case of inconceivable patience, an Edmontonian waited 10 months to claim their $60-million-winning lottery ticket.
'Kinda hot' Santa melting hearts at West Edmonton Mall
A slimmer Saint Nick at West Edmonton Mall had some reconsidering the naughty list.
'I thought I was dreaming': 12-year-old meets McDavid after sign mix-up
A 12-year-old left Rogers Arena sobbing after being told her Connor McDavid sign was against the rules. The Oilers Entertainment Group organized a surprise to make it up.
“I thought I was dreaming.”
Edmonton woman bloodied in cat attack seeks tougher bylaws
A local dog owner bloodied along with her pet in a cat attack says Edmonton's rules around felines lack claws, and called on the city to mirror Calgary's tougher approach.
More stories that caught your attention:
- Leduc mom, kids surrounded by armed police in apparent case of swatting
- 'This work is feeding me': CRA scammer opens up to Edmonton man in 90-minute call
- Edmonton woman's request on viral 'Peloton Girl' video snags Ryan Reynolds' attention
- Camping out at Jollibee: Man living outside fast food joint 72 hours before opening
- This Alberta man got a hole-in-one and won an SUV. He still hasn't received his prize.