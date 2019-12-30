EDMONTON -- These are the CTV News Edmonton stories you read most:

Official Opposition and Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley was evicted from the legislative assembly for six days until she agreed to withdraw accusations against the government of obstructing justice and against the house leader of being misleading.

The comments were made in the wake of Bill 22 receiving royal assent, which terminated the contract of Alberta’s election commissioner—a move criticized by the NDP as corrupt, and defended by the government as a cost-savings measure.

Witnesses described the scene of a November crash near Grande Prairie, Alta., as chaotic and traumatizing. In total, 26 people were sent to hospital.

A 69-year-old man who had run to the store for deodorant was killed outside Red Deer’s south Walmart in what police originally called a targeted shooting. Days later, officials said the incident was a random act of violence.

Security procedures at Rogers Arena were called into question after a scuffle at an Oilers game. In a video of the brawl, spectators can be seen tugging at each other as one fan either lunges or is pulled across a row of seats.

A lot of people would come to know the name of an American wrestler who, when pulled over by police for speeding, asked, “Do you know who I am? … Canada is terrible.”

In the recorded interaction, an RCMP member—who had agreed to play along after handing Evans a legitimate speeding ticket—responds, “I do not. … Welcome to Edmonton.”

A story for the Airbnb horror books: One couple returned to their downtown rental only to find belongings stolen and a bowl of cigarettes left on the counter.

"They left a note to say it was one of the best days of their life, but it was one of our worst," the couple commented.

In either a case of absentmindedness or a case of inconceivable patience, an Edmontonian waited 10 months to claim their $60-million-winning lottery ticket.

A slimmer Saint Nick at West Edmonton Mall had some reconsidering the naughty list.

A 12-year-old left Rogers Arena sobbing after being told her Connor McDavid sign was against the rules. The Oilers Entertainment Group organized a surprise to make it up.

“I thought I was dreaming.”

A local dog owner bloodied along with her pet in a cat attack says Edmonton's rules around felines lack claws, and called on the city to mirror Calgary's tougher approach.

More stories that caught your attention: