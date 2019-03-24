Three of the parties vying for votes in Alberta’s general election next month were out working for support on Sunday.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel spent his morning door-knocking in the Edmonton-McClung riding.

When asked how the first week on the campaign trail went, Mandel said he was “very pleased.”

“We had a great first week. Made some major announcements about daycare, about children, and this coming week, we’ll be talking about other things.”

He was referring to a promise by the party to invest in a voucher day-care program that would subsidize costs for Alberta families, and a later announcement that his party would expand the Alberta Health Care Insurance Plan to cover annual dental checkups for children under 12 years old.

In Calgary, Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan announced a “New Canadians” platform that would aim to help immigrants settle easier into Canadian society. The party said the program would improve access to foreign credential upgrades, provide funding for ESL programs, and offer government services in more languages.

“I’ve personally worked hard putting this policy platform together,” Khan said on Sunday, adding that it’s “what’s really missing in this campaign thus far.”

Although UCP Leader Jason Kenney didn’t have any public events on Sunday, his name was mentioned at an NDP rally at the Polish Hall in Edmonton.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley was there speaking to supporters about the economy and education, boasting about her own party’s record while bringing Kenney’s down.

“His plan for climate change? Deny it. His plan for education? Cut it,” Notley said to the audience.

“I tell you it's the TV show Survivor over at UCP headquarters—except no one really knows just how low you have to go to get kicked off the island.”

The UCP did unveil plans to protect the province’s forestry industry, promising, if elected, to spend $5 million more each year to fight the Mountain Pine Beetle. The United Conservatives also said it would review the NDP’s plan to protect Alberta caribou.

Kenney was also scheduled to announce the party’s education platform on Monday morning.

With files from Sarah Plowman