

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Premier Rachel Notley alleges UCP Leader Jason Kenney supports toll highways, an accusation the opposition party denies.

Notley said Kenney told the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce “it might be appropriate to look at user fees for infrastructure as it relates to roads.”

“That very clearly signals tolls, and so I think he needs to come clean with Albertans on whether that is or is not part of his plans,” Notley said.

A UCP spokesperson denied the party supports tolls.

“The United Conservatives have never suggested applying tolls to existing public infrastructure,” UCP Caucus spokesperson Christine Myatt said in a statement. “This is more fear-mongering from an NDP unable to run on its own record.”