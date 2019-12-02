EDMONTON -- NDP Leader Rachel Notley and Health Critic David Shepherd will speak with unionized health care workers at a news conference Monday.

They'll be reacting to news that the UCP government is planning to cut thousands of health care positions in the next several years.

Unions including United Nurses of Alberta (UNA), the Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA) and the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) said they were all notified of impending cuts ahead of wage arbitration.

UNA expects 500 full-time equivalent positions will be lost through attrition, AUPE says some 5,900 full-time government and health care jobs may be lost by the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year and HSAA says as many as 850 full-time positions will be cut.

The cuts have prompted widespread condemnation from health care workers including doctors from the Alberta Medical Association who have called the cuts "deeply concerning."

Notley has called for an emergency debate in the legislature over the UCP's plan to eliminate the positions, saying patient care will "suffer severely" as a result.