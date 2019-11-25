EDMONTON -- She will not apologize, but Opposition Leader Rachel Notley will take back the comments that got her kicked out of the legislative assembly last week.

While discussing a bill that eliminated the Office of Election Commissioner, which was investigating allegations of illegal donations in the UCP leadership race, Notley accused the government of obstructing justice and said the house leader was being misleading.

The speaker of the house asked Notley to apologize multiple times, but she refused to and was removed.

Now the NDP leader wants to go back.

"It's certainly my intention to withdraw the comment that I made last week because the premier is of course now back in town and I look forward to being able to ask him a number of questions about the attack on democracy that we saw in Alberta," Notley said Monday.

Notley is unclear whether the ethics commissioner has taken over the UCP leadership race investigation, but the NDP plans to send a request for investigation and complaints.