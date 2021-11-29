November death of man in Balwin neighbourhood found non-criminal

EDMONTON -

Homicide detectives have determined a death in the Balwin neighbourhood on Nov. 28 was accidental.

Just before 8 p.m. that night, police say they responded to a weapons complaint at a residence near 130 Avenue and 69 Street.

A 38-year-old man was found in medical distress and taken to hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation. Police say their findings along with an autopsy by the Edmonton Medical Examiner determined the death was "accidental and non-criminal in nature." No other details were provided.