November police shooting under review by RCMP, ASIRT; no one hurt
Alberta's police watchdog agency is looking into a Mountie firing their gun on a Métis settlement in November.
No one was hurt in the Nov. 8 incident.
That morning, shortly before noon, Cold Lake RCMP were called about a male of unknown age who had pointed a firearm at someone on the Elizabeth Métis Settlement. He was reportedly driving a stolen side-by-side, a type of off-road vehicle.
When RCMP found him, he tried to flee, police say.
That was when "one officer discharged their duty pistol," Mounties said in a news release on Tuesday, revealing no other detail about the interaction.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigation has begun and Alberta RCMP are conducting an independent review.
The Elizabeth Métis Settlement is located northeast of Edmonton on the Saskatchewan border.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manufacturing, importing straws and other single-use plastics now banned
Canada's ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.
Police working to identify motive in 'horrendous' Vaughan condo mass shooting
Police north of Toronto are working to determine the motive in what they've called a "horrendous" shooting at a condo that left five people, plus the suspected gunman, dead.
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
Plastics ban will have 'sizable effect' on Canada's ecosystems, expert says
The federal plastic ban that comes into effect Dec. 20 will reduce plastic in landfills and force industries to find sustainable alternatives, an expert says.
Police say they have grounds to believe woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian junior team players
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
Head of CTV News Michael Melling reassigned after Lisa LaFlamme fallout
CTV News head Michael Melling, who became embroiled in the fallout of the departure of top anchor Lisa LaFlamme, is now being replaced in his role.
From war-torn countries to a peaceful place: How Afghan and Ukrainian newcomers are coping in Canada
Some Afghan and Ukrainian newcomers to Canada say that although they are struggling with different challenges in their new country, they now feel safe and live in peace.
Trudeau says firearms bill will go after 'some' hunting guns that are 'too dangerous in other contexts'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the federal government is not trying to go after the right to hunt through contentious gun control legislation, the Liberals 'are going at some of the guns used to do it.' In a year-end conversation with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina, airing in full on Dec. 31, Trudeau sought to explain the Liberals' now much-scrutinized gun policy.
Most older Canadians feel positive about aging, but income and health have a big impact: report
More than half of Canadians over the age of 50 are feeling positive about aging, according to a new national survey, but those who are struggling financially or have poor health were far more likely to struggle with their expectations of aging.
Calgary
-
Deep freeze: Calgarians hunker down for cold snap
Dave Litwin wasn't planning a shopping trip to Canadian Tire on Monday morning but apparently his truck was.
-
Rocky View Schools cancels all in-person classes due to extreme cold
The Rocky View School Division closed all of its schools Tuesday, save for its online ones, in response to the severely cold weather.
-
Calgary police seek missing man last seen in Banff Trail
The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as they search for a 43-year-old man last seen in a northwest neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
-
City spends $17 M on properties near downtown arena site
Saskatoon city council has authorized a purchase of more than $17 million for three buildings adjacent to the proposed location of a new downtown arena.
-
'Things start to freeze up': the challenges of dealing with extreme cold
We shouldn’t be surprised by extreme cold weather in our province, but as we head into Christmas weekend, the frigid forecast is on the mind for many.
-
Saskatoon man caps off world-record World Cup attendance at nail-biting final
Saskatoon resident Lee Kormish attended 41 full 2022 World Cup games, including the finale.
Regina
-
Scarth Street pedestrian mall may soon allow vehicles
The City of Regina is hiring a consultant to come up with a plan and one of the decisions to be made is whether limited traffic should be allowed on the pedestrian mall.
-
Extreme cold warnings issued across southern Sask. as wind chills approach -50
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan as wind chill values hit -40 C or -50 C.
-
Man faces attempted murder charge following stabbing: Regina police
A Regina man is facing a charge of attempted murder following a stabbing last week.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's latest budget forecast calls for smaller-than-expected deficit
Nova Scotia's finance minister says the province is expected to end its fiscal year in the red, but the projected size of the deficit for 2022-23 will be smaller than expected.
-
'Let’s start protecting students': Parent calls on N.S. to cover meningitis B vaccine after university student’s death
With exams nearly over and many students heading home for the holidays, the Shirreff Hall residence on the Dalhousie University campus was relatively quiet Monday.
-
N.B. premier defends budget surplus against health care crisis
New Brunswick’s premier says several photos showing an elderly patient’s placement in a hospital supply room are “heartbreaking,” but Blaine Higgs argues his government’s massive budget surplus wouldn’t necessarily address the issue.
Toronto
-
Police working to identify motive in 'horrendous' Vaughan condo mass shooting
Police north of Toronto are working to determine the motive in what they've called a "horrendous" shooting at a condo that left five people, plus the suspected gunman, dead.
-
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
-
SickKids responding to cybersecurity incident affecting hospital phone lines
The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) says it’s currently responding to a “cybersecurity incident” that is affecting several of its network systems, including phone lines, causing the hospital to call a “code grey,” which means system failure.
Montreal
-
A man was killed after cars crash into Montreal mall
A man in his 50s has died after he was hit by a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Lachine. The female passenger, 58, in the vehicle that was hit was also hospitalized, but her condition is stable. The driver of the vehicle that hit the other car, a 76-year-old man, was hospitalized for nervous shock.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Environment Canada tracking 'intense' storm heading for Montreal just before holiday weekend
The Montreal region will be hit with a powerful storm system that will bring 'significant' snowfall, strong winds and some rain just in time for the holiday weekend.
-
New women's prison to be built in Montreal
A new provincial women's detention facility will be built in Montreal. Minister of Public Security Francois Bonnardel announced that the $400 million prison will replace the shuttered Maison Tanguay, which closed in 2016 and is set for demolition in 2024.
Ottawa
-
Brazen Ottawa carjacking caught on camera
A man forced a pregnant woman and her young son from their car on Riverside Drive Sunday night. The incident was caught on dashcam.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | These are the Ottawa Public Library's 10 most popular books of 2022
The Ottawa Public Library has revealed its most-requested books of the past year, with a familiar title topping the list.
-
NRCan phishing simulation could deter donations, United Way says
One of Ottawa's largest charities is raising concerns about a government agency using its logo in a phishing scam simulation, saying it could possibly impact future donations.
Kitchener
-
Business security camera captures scene of Kitchener shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
WRPS officer charged with possession, making child pornography available
A Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officer has been charged in connection to an online child sexual exploitation investigation.
-
WRDSB trustees recommend masks be worn in schools
Trustees for Waterloo region's public school board have decided to formally recommend masks be worn in schools, but the vote wasn't unanimous.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police investigating double homicide at hotel
Sudbury police say they are investigating a double homicide at a local hotel Tuesday morning. In the last week in northern Ontario, there have been a total of five murders.
-
Ontario man denied jackpot because he doesn't have photo ID
An Ontario man hit the jackpot playing a slot machine last month in Etobicoke, but he still hasn’t been able to collect his winnings because he doesn’t have photo ID.
-
Head of CTV News Michael Melling reassigned after Lisa LaFlamme fallout
CTV News head Michael Melling, who became embroiled in the fallout of the departure of top anchor Lisa LaFlamme, is now being replaced in his role.
Winnipeg
-
'Emotionally, I am drained:' Winnipeg man's cancer surgery cancelled at last minute
A Winnipeg man who waited months for prostate cancer surgery is now left to wait even longer. David Gaboury told CTV News he went in for his prostatectomy, a procedure where the prostate is either partially or entirely removed, on Friday, December 16, 2022, only to have it cancelled at the very last second. He said that to say he is disappointed is an understatement.
-
Illegal tree cutting operation discovered in Manitoba
A suspect has been charged after the Manitoba government discovered an illegal tree-cutting operation.
-
No charges for passengers in fatal collision involving alleged drunk driver angers victim's family
The mother of a Manitoba woman killed in a collision involving an alleged drunk driver is speaking out after learning occupants in the other vehicle driven by the accused won’t face any criminal charges.
Vancouver
-
'Heartbreaking and so concerning': Many shelters full as Vancouver's homeless face freezing temperatures
Several warming centres have been opened across Vancouver to provide the city’s homeless population refuge from this week’s freezing weather.
-
Vancouver city councillor’s Thin Blue Line patch draws criticism from community
A Vancouver city councillor and former police officer was seen wearing a thin blue line patch at a community event, igniting criticism for donning the controversial symbol.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers told not to expect completely clear roads as winter storms bear down
Drivers in Metro Vancouver shouldn't expect every highway to be plowed down to bare asphalt in the coming days as the impact from a series of expected snowfalls is compounded by chilly arctic air.
Vancouver Island
-
Search for missing hiker near Victoria suspended
Approximately 170 search-and-rescue volunteers from across B.C. converged on the hiking trails near Sooke, B.C., on Saturday in an effort to locate Melissa McDevitt, who last spoke to her family on Dec. 8.
-
Vancouver Island weather: Heavy snow expected overnight, freezing rain later this week
While light snow has been floating around the Greater Victoria area since Sunday evening, the activity picks up Monday night and into Tuesday afternoon.
-
B.C. universities to receive $4.3 million for innovation research funding: minister
Four British Columbia universities will receive $4.3 million from a government research and innovation program to help fund projects in the fields of health, technology and natural resources.