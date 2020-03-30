EDMONTON -- Hundreds of Alberta doctors are pleading for the province to put restructuring plans on hold as Albertans deal with COVID-19.

The group sent a letter Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro on March 30.

"These are unprecedented times that require extraordinary support and flexibility for clinical care," the letter reads. "Doctors cannot afford any distractions during this time where we are counted on to perform to the best of our capabilities."

The group is calling for an "abrupt pause" to healthcare changes in order to support patients and to help stabilize Alberta's healthcare system.

The letter, which was also sent to the president of the Alberta Medical Association, the federal health minister and the NDP opposition health critic, says the doctors are committed to ensuring the financial feasibility of the system once the pandemic has passed.

The premier and health minister have not yet publicly responded.