Nugent-Hopkins expected to return to Oilers lineup Wednesday
Published Wednesday, April 21, 2021 1:09PM MDT
Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, right, scores on Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, March 17, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
EDMONTON -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is expected to play against the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday night.
The Oilers forward has missed the last four games with an upper body injury.
Nugent-Hopkins has 12 goals and 16 assists in 40 games this season.
The Oilers face the Canadiens at 8 p.m. MT.
With files from TSN