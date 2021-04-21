EDMONTON -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is expected to play against the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday night.

The Oilers forward has missed the last four games with an upper body injury.

Tippett says he expects RNH to play tonight. @TSN_Edge — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 21, 2021

Nugent-Hopkins has 12 goals and 16 assists in 40 games this season.

The Oilers face the Canadiens at 8 p.m. MT.

