Nugent-Hopkins leads Oilers to 3-1 win over Blues
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his 200th career goal to break a tie in the third period, Stuart Skinner stopped 35 shots, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Wednesday night.
“To be honest, I didn’t know it was 200,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “We just stuck with it the entire game. It was a hard-fought game the whole way through.”
Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored to help the Oilers win their first road game after starting the season with a six-game homestand.
“I think we should be happy,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “We had a few little breakdowns. We had Stu when we needed him and the D-men made some big plays. The first one was a good one.”
Ryan O'Reilly scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington finished with 25 saves.
“You know, (we) played a pretty solid game,” Binnington said. “Unfortunate outcome, you know. Ultimately, we want wins. We’re hoping for wins. I think we’re gonna stay calm and keep building.”
Other than the O'Reilly goal, Skinner was outstanding.
“We got a great goaltending performance from Stuart Skinner,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. “This was in a tough building. Nobody expects game like that more than Stuart Skinner himself. He has the confidence of the coaching staff. I started him because I thought he’d help us win the game.”
Nugent-Hopkins scored with 6:16 remaining with his fourth of the season to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead. Binnington made a big save on a shot by Hyman, but Nugent-Hopkins crashed the net and scored.
Blues coach Craig Berube was not happy with how Edmonton scored the game-winning goal.
“That goal we gave up, the go-ahead goal, that shouldn’t happen,” Berube said. “We’ve got numbers in there. We’ve got to win that. That play shouldn’t happen.”
Hyman added an empty-netter with 27 seconds remaining to seal the win.
The game was an early-season rematch after the Blues held the Oilers to a season-low 23 shots-on-goal en route to a 2-0 shutout victory last Saturday.
Puljujarvi got the Oilers on the scoreboard first at 6:07 of the opening period as he tipped Darnell Nurse's shot from center point past Binnington.
The Blues tied it with a power-play goal with 5 seconds left in the second period. O’Reilly batted in a rebound off Skinner’s leg for his first of the season.
St. Louis outshot the Oilers 20-6 in the second period.
“It was a lot of fun. I was trying to enjoy myself out there," Skinner said. “The guys made some amazing blocks for me. It was awesome. I was trying to find my groove as quickly as I could.”
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm...but windy
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Convicted wife killer Colin Thatcher at tough-on-crime Saskatchewan throne speech
Saskatchewan kicked off its fall legislative session Wednesday with a tough-on-crime throne speech presented while a former cabinet minister turned notorious convicted killer sat in the chamber.
'We are not strangers in the country:' Advocates question why Diwali isn't a public holiday in Canada
The recent move to make Diwali a public holiday in NYC has raised questions as to why a similar move hasn't already been made in Canada, which is home to millions of South Asians.
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
Food bank usage across Canada hit all-time high, nearly 1.5M visits in March: report
The number of people using food banks across the country surged to an all-time high earlier this year, with high inflation and low social assistance rates cited as key factors in the rise, a new report from Food Banks Canada indicates.
RCMP investigating reports of Chinese 'police stations' operating in Ontario
The RCMP says it’s investigating reports of criminal activity at so-called "police stations" reportedly set up by the People’s Republic of China in the Greater Toronto Area.
What really happened to Nika Shahkarami? Witnesses to her final hours cast doubt on Iran's story
A Tehran prosecutor initially said 16-year-old Nika Shahkarami died after being thrown from a building's roof, and that her death 'had no connection to the protests' of that day, but despite apparently declaring her death a homicide, he did not say whether there were suspects under investigation.
'Very uncommon': Dead great white shark washes up on Cape Breton shoreline
For the second time in less than two weeks, a dead great white shark has washed up on a shoreline in the Maritimes.
'Crypto king' refused to hand over diamond-studded Rolex, Audi in bankruptcy proceeding
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was almost arrested twice after the 23-year-old refused to hand over his diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone to a bankruptcy trustee.
Skechers says escorted Ye out of L.A. office after rapper arrived 'unannounced'
Skechers said on Wednesday its executives escorted Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, out of a Los Angeles corporate office, after the rapper and fashion designer "showed up unannounced and uninvited."
Calgary
-
Surging demand on Alberta's food banks: Food Banks Canada
The cost of groceries across Canada is up 11.4 per cent compared to 2021, the most significant increase recorded since August 1981, and more and more Albertans are turning to food banks for help.
-
RCMP confirm Tia Blood found dead in Lethbridge County
RCMP say a body found in Lethbridge County on Monday is that of 34-year-old Tia Blood, who went missing earlier this month.
-
Alberta surpasses 5K COVID deaths; impacted family, experts call for continued vigilance
Alberta has now tipped over the 5,000 mark for COVID-19 deaths, hitting close to home for a Calgary family grieving a loved one who died after contracting the infection earlier this year.
Saskatoon
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by Saskatoon Transit bus
One person has died after being hit by a Saskatoon Transit bus Wednesday evening.
-
Provincial autonomy, healthcare expansion and law enforcement atop Sask.'s priorities in throne speech
The Government of Saskatchewan will focus on greater provincial autonomy, healthcare expansions and law enforcement during this fall’s legislative session, according to its latest throne speech.
-
Prison sentence sought for Sask. 'medicine man' who sexually assaulted women
Lawyers in a sexual assault case are seeking a nine-and-a-half-year prison sentence for a Saskatchewan elder who identifies as a traditional Indigenous healer.
Regina
-
Convicted wife killer Colin Thatcher at tough-on-crime Saskatchewan throne speech
Saskatchewan kicked off its fall legislative session Wednesday with a tough-on-crime throne speech presented while a former cabinet minister turned notorious convicted killer sat in the chamber.
-
'Farm to plate': Sask. family opens farm to students learning about agriculture
A Saskatchewan family opened up their farm to students of the Good Spirit School Division (GSSD) to help teach them about the agriculture industry Wednesday.
-
Provincial autonomy, healthcare expansion and law enforcement atop Sask.'s priorities in throne speech
The Government of Saskatchewan will focus on greater provincial autonomy, healthcare expansions and law enforcement during this fall’s legislative session, according to its latest throne speech.
Atlantic
-
'Living here is a complete nightmare': Portapique survivor of N.S. shooting struggling with little support
Leon Joudrey's home is surrounded by terrible memories of the night his friends and neighbours just down the road were killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting.
-
Horizon makes changes to sexual assault services after patient turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick's Horizon Health Network has announced several changes to its sexual assault nurse examiner program, including a new name, that will help ensure consistent access and improved care to sexual assault and intimate partner violence victims.
-
'Very uncommon': Dead great white shark washes up on Cape Breton shoreline
For the second time in less than two weeks, a dead great white shark has washed up on a shoreline in the Maritimes.
Toronto
-
Twenty-six guests file lawsuit against new Whitby, Ont. spa after staph contamination
Kamilah Headley had never visited a spa before she went to the Thermëa Spa Village in Whitby, Ont., on Oct. 9 – it was her first time indulging in a full day of self-care. But a few days after her outing, she says she started experiencing shooting pain down her neck.
-
'Crypto king' refused to hand over diamond-studded Rolex, Audi in bankruptcy proceeding
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was almost arrested twice after the 23-year-old refused to hand over his diamond-studded Rolex, Audi and cell phone to a bankruptcy trustee.
-
Landlord claims 'professional' tenant owes her $13,000 after she stopped paying rent
The landlord of a Ontario home is worried she'll lose her house after she said a tenant stopped paying rent almost immediately after moving in.
Montreal
-
'We've never experienced this': Quebec food banks say they're struggling to meet demand
Quebec's food bank network is sounding the alarm, citing a perfect storm of factors that make it challenging to meet a demand that has skyrocketed since 2019. In just one year, the number of monthly requests for food assistance has jumped by 375,000, from nearly 1.9 million to more than 2.2 million, an increase of 20 per cent.
-
Proportion of French-speaking immigrants down in Quebec, census data shows
The proportion of immigrants who arrived in Quebec in recent years and have sufficient knowledge of French to conduct a conversation has been declining slightly for several years, according to data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada.
-
Elevator worker falls 7 floors, transferred to hospital in critical condition
An elevator worker was sent to hospital in critical condition after falling seven floors at the CHU Saint-Justine hospital in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | CHEO warns of surge in patients amid RSV, COVID-19, flu cases
A warning from the city’s children’s hospital about unprecedented pressures on a system that is seeing record high volumes month after month.
-
OPP commissioner expected to address contradictions on Emergencies Act
The commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police is to testify today at the public inquiry into the Liberal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to clear out "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa.
-
Kingston, Ont. driver found passed out on side of Highway 401
A Kingston, Ont. man has been charged after he was found passed out in his vehicle stopped on the side of Highway 401.
Kitchener
-
Police investigate crash in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) are investigating a crash in Cambridge involving a car and a transport truck.
-
Child porn charges laid against Woodstock woman
A Woodstock woman is facing charges in relation to a child pornography investigation, according to police.
-
'Around the world, Guelph is known for agriculture': U of G welcomes inaugural activist-in-residence
The University of Guelph has named Gabriel Allahdua its first activist-in-residence, a role based at the Grounded and Engagement Theory Lab (GET Lab) in the College of Arts.
Northern Ontario
-
Murder charges against her were dropped, now she's coming for the cops
The murder charge has been dropped against a Sudbury woman accused in her estranged husband's death and now that his brother has been sentenced for the crime, she is coming after the cops.
-
Landlord claims 'professional' tenant owes her $13,000 after she stopped paying rent
The landlord of a Ontario home is worried she'll lose her house after she said a tenant stopped paying rent almost immediately after moving in.
-
'It felt really demeaning': Passenger with disability removed from flight at Vancouver airport
As he settled into his seat on a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Calgary last Friday, Shayne De Wilde was approached by airline staff, who told him there was a problem with one of his electric wheelchairs.
Winnipeg
-
Scott Gillingham elected as Winnipeg's next mayor
Scott Gillingham is upgrading his seat at City Hall. He has been elected as the next mayor of Winnipeg.
-
Full coverage of Manitoba's 2022 civic election
As voters head to the polls and votes are counted, the CTV News Decision Desk will be delivering live results throughout election night.
-
What happened last night in the municipal election in Winnipeg
Manitoba’s municipal election took place on Wednesday, bringing some big changes to Winnipeg, including a new mayor.
Vancouver
-
British-Chinese cultural mash-up may explain B.C.'s fondness for Halloween fireworks
Fireworks have long been part of Halloween in B.C.'s Lower Mainland and historians suggest the tradition may involve a combination of English and Chinese heritage.
-
B.C. monitoring a handful of 'Scrabble variants' of COVID-19 found in province
They’re nicknamed “Scrabble variants” for the collection of letters identifying them, but there’s nothing fun about the new strains of the Omicron variant spreading around the world and detected in British Columbia labs.
-
Caught on camera: Luxury SUV slams into woodworking shop in B.C. community
A wild crash that was recently caught on camera in Fort Langley, B.C., has reignited calls for new measures to stop speeders and reckless drivers in the area.
Vancouver Island
-
'We’ve been waiting for it since I was born': Cystic Fibrosis drug having major impact on Courtenay child
Maysa Milligan and her family say she received a second chance at life thanks to the drug trikafta — a game-changing medication for people with Cystic Fibrosis.
-
Mother and baby unharmed after man throws coffee on them: VicPD
Victoria police are searching for a man who allegedly threw a cup of coffee at a mother who was pushing her baby in a stroller on Wednesday morning.
-
Canadian sailor found dead in Esquimalt, B.C.
Sailors aboard an Esquimalt, B.C.-based warship are mourning the death of a fellow crewmember. Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Cea was reported missing earlier this week.