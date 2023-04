Nugent-Hopkins reaches 100 points, surging Oilers beat Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -

When Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was the top overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers in 2011, many thought he would be on the verge of a couple 100-point seasons.

The veteran forward finally reached that milestone Wednesday night in his 12th NHL campaign.

Nugent-Hopkins became the third Edmonton skater to reach 100 points this season as the surging Oilers extended their points streak to 12 games with a 3-1 victory over the woeful Anaheim Ducks.

“I’m not a huge numbers or stats guy, but I mean, it’s definitely a milestone that I’m proud of," said Nugent-Hopkins, who got the point with an assist on Zach Hyman's empty-net goal late in the third period.

Nugent-Hopkins joined Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to reach the century mark this season with the Oilers. The last time a team had three or more players with at least 100 points was Pittsburgh in 1995-96 with Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr and Ron Francis).

“Connor and Leon do every single year (reach 100 points). For them to do what they do every year consistently is something that you don’t see too often,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “Personally, I just try to help out when I can and happy to be part of this group.”

McDavid also had an assist on Hyman’s goal to move him within two points of 150.

Klim Kostin had a goal and an assist, and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Oilers, who have won six straight and strengthened their hold on second place in the Pacific Division. Jack Campbell stopped 27 shots.

It is the sixth time in franchise history they have had a points streak of at least 12 games. The last was 2005-06 when they had a team-record, 16-game run.

“I think we’re playing good hockey,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcock said. “I think we’re rounding into form at the right time of year. But I know there’s another level to our group, and we haven’t hit it just yet.”

Troy Terry scored for Anaheim and Lukas Dostal made 30 saves.

The Ducks have dropped nine straight and are 1-10 in their last 11 as they remained tied with Chicago and Columbus for fewest points in the NHL at 56.

It is the third straight season Anaheim had had a winless streak of at least nine games.

“We’ve done an excellent job at keeping negativity out of our room. We want to keep our work ethic high,” coach Dallas Eakins said. “If we can do that and invest in each other and look after each other the last few games here, I think it’d be a good way to end the season.”

Kostin, who was playing in his 100th NHL game, got his first point in 11 games midway through the second period when he took the pass from Mattias Ekholm and put a wrist shot from out front that Dostal was unable to get his glove on for his 11th of the season.

Three minutes later, Kostin made a pass behind the goal to Bjugstad to make it 2-0. It was Bjugstad's 17th of the season and fourth since he was acquired by the Oilers from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline.

Terry got the Ducks within a goal five minutes into the third on a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle.

Terry — who is tied with Trevor Zegras for the team lead in goals at 22 — had missed Anaheim's four-game trip due to his wife expecting the couple's first child.

The loss also guaranteed Anaheim would finish with the fewest points in a full 82-game season in franchise history. The previous low was 65 points in 1997-98, which was the fourth-worst record in the league that season.