Number of Valley Line Southeast piers needing repairs jumps to 30

More piers than was first anticipated on Edmonton's Valley Line Southeast need some kind of repair work, TransEd revealed in an update Friday afternoon that did not include a new timeline for the project.

In a video published online, CEO Ronal Joncas said 30 piers were cracked due to "thermal expansion forces."

That is up from 21 first estimated.

"The analysis confirmed the design of the internal steel reinforcement with the piers was inadequate," Joncas says.

The piers need to be reinforced. Depending on the location, crews will drill rebar into the concrete piers, partially fill the 'V' of the piers with concrete, or add a brace around the midsection of the piers.

Some of preparation work for this has begun.

Nine of the 30 piers only require "minor repair," Joncas said. None of the piers on the Tawatinâ Bridge crossing the North Saskatchewan River in central Edmonton need to be repaired, he added.

"I acknowledge how disappointed everyone is with the project delay. And I want to assure you we are doing everything we can to repair the pier safely and as quickly as possible," Joncas said.

He promised more details and a timeline in another update. He did not say when that would be provided.

CTV News Edmonton has asked TransEd for an interview. Mayor Amarjeet Sohi was expected to address the update Friday afternoon.

The elevated track remains safe to drive and walk under, according to TransEd.

Construction on the route started in 2016 and was originally scheduled to open in December 2020.