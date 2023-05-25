Number of wildfires in Alberta half of what it was when province declared emergency; 7,200 people remain displaced

The number of wildfires in Alberta is about half of what it was two-and-a-half weeks ago when the provincial government declared a state of emergency.

As of Thursday morning, Alberta Wildfire was counting 56 wildfires in protected forest areas, including 16 which were considered out of control.

When the provincial state of emergency was announced on May 6, 110 wildfires were burning across Alberta, including 37 that were out of control.

To date, Alberta Wildfire has recorded some 520 wildfires this year. Altogether, they have burned more than 10,300 square kilometres of land.

Recent wet and cooler weather has helped the firefighting effort, but officials reminded the public on Wednesday that the danger remained far from resolved.

"The season isn't over," Christie Tucker with Alberta Wildfire said during the provincial wildfire update. "We're planning for what will be needed over the coming months to extinguish the large, complex wildfires that we've had this year."

A Hercules air tanker with the capacity to hold 11,350 litres of water from California was scheduled to arrive in Alberta on Wednesday. Twenty-five firefighters from New Zealand and 200 from Australia are also expected to arrive this week.

The number of communities evacuated has also dropped. About 7,200 Albertans are still displaced.

