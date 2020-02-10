Nurse signs 2-year contract extension with Oilers
Published Monday, February 10, 2020 11:26AM MST
Darnell Nurse has signed a new deal with the Oilers.
EDMONTON -- Defenceman Darnell Nurse has signed a two-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.
Nurse's new deal will pay him just over $5.5 million per year, TSN's Bob McKenzie reported Sunday.
Nurse, who the Oilers drafted 7th overall in 2013, was set to become a restricted free agent in July.
The defenceman will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022, but McKenzie expects the Oilers and Nurse to negotiate a long-term extension in 2021.
Nurse has four goals and 20 assists in 55 games this season.