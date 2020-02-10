EDMONTON -- Defenceman Darnell Nurse has signed a two-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.

Nurse's new deal will pay him just over $5.5 million per year, TSN's Bob McKenzie reported Sunday.

EDM and pending RFA D Darnell Nurse are finalizing a two-year contract extension with an expected AAV at a shade higher than $5.5M. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 10, 2020

Nurse, who the Oilers drafted 7th overall in 2013, was set to become a restricted free agent in July.

The defenceman will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022, but McKenzie expects the Oilers and Nurse to negotiate a long-term extension in 2021.

Nurse has four goals and 20 assists in 55 games this season.