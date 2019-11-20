EDMONTON -- The United Nurses of Alberta is hosting a rally at the Alberta legislature building Wednesday morning.

The union represents more than 30,000 registered nurses, registered psychiatric nurses and allied workers in Alberta.

The UNA says the rally will show Albertans' opposition to many of the UCP government's policy decisions, including the collective bargaining process, wage rollbacks, health care funding cuts and Bill 22, which changes how pension funds are handled.

NDP leader Rachel Notley is also expected to address the rally.

The rally begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.