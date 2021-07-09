EDMONTON -- The Rocky Mountain House Health Centre is temporarily reducing its acute care beds due to a shortage of registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs).

The health centre closed access to six acute care beds on Sunday and plans to keep those spaces closed for one month or until safe staffing levels are stabilized.

Alberta Health Services called the temporary measure a “last resort” in a media release, July 4.

In the same statement, AHS said they are continuing every effort to fill nursing vacancies.

The health center’s emergency department remains open with enough bed availability to ensure admissions continue, according to AHS.