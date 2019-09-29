The NY Harlem 3x3 basketball team was crowned champion of the FIBA 3x3 Edmonton Challenger tournament on Sunday.

The American team beat the Novi Sad club, from Abu Dhabi, 21-10.

Edmonton's men's team finished third, meaning they maintain a chance of making it to the Olympics.

In the women's series the previous weekend, Team Canada earned its fourth consecutive title in the FIBA 3x3 series.

This is the second time the Alberta capital city has hosted an Edmonton Challenger event, following the inaugural 2018 tournament.

In 2018, NY Harlem also took home gold from Edmonton.