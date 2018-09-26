O2’s Taphouse on Whyte Avenue has been convicted and fined for overcrowding during an Oilers playoff game in 2017.

The bar, located at 8217 104 Street, was inspected on April 14—the night the Oilers defeated the San Jose Sharks 2-0 at Rogers Place in Game 2 of the first round series.

On September 17, 2018, O2 Whyte Partnership pleaded guilty to overcrowding and was fined $4,000, the city said in a press release. The bar received an additional $600 victim surcharge fine from the Alberta Provincial Court.

“Maximum occupant loads are established under the Alberta Fire Code to help business owners operate safely and protect Edmontonians from potential risk,” Fire Marshal Gary Mayorchak said. “Fire Prevention Officers set the maximum occupant loads after taking into account the amount of floor space as well as the number, location and size of fire exits. Our goal is to ensure timely evacuation for both staff and patrons in the event of an emergency.”

The city said the Alberta Provincial Court determines the amount of the fine. Businesses can be fined up to $100,000 for the first offence, and up to $500,000 if there are more violations.

O2’s is the third bar convicted of overcrowding in Edmonton this year.